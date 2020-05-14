TAMPA, Fla. — A Hyde Park Village clothing store revived its business by selling face coverings, but the demand for the items during the coronavirus pandemic forced the owner to reach out for additional help.

What You Need To Know

Hillsborough Co. Entrepreneur Collaborative Center helped connect Kraus to additional workers



Agency now using video conferencing for their workshops



Ella Bing Haberdashery open, sales strong again



More Hillsborough County stories

The new year started off with a bang for Ella Bing Haberdashery. After relocating to Hyde Park Village, sales of its bow ties and men’s accessories skyrocketed.

But that was before the coronavirus pandemic forced owner Brent Kraus to close up shop in mid-March.



“Honestly, l thought this was the end,” said Kraus. “I started dusting off my old resume.”



But then Kraus’ mother started making masks for hospital workers and he decided to make them for his clients.



“I thought we’d sell 50 total,” he said. “And we sold out all 50 in 15 minutes.”



Kraus went on to sell 2,500 face masks in April. Unable to meet the manufacturing demand by himself, Kraus turned to Lynn Kroesen with the Hillsborough County Entrepreneur Collaborative Center.



That connection resulted in Kraus hiring twelve workers.



“We provided them a platform to pitch their new business idea and help them identify other employees because the demand was so high,” said Kroesen.



The ECC has also pivoted toward a digital and remote model to help other entrepreneurs like Kraus.



The county agency, which provides resources for new and established companies, is now using video conferencing software for their workshops, instead of holding traditional in-person meetings.



“It’s been a great thing that we can still serve our business community and provide them everything they need to get through this difficult time,” she said.



As for Kraus, his store is back open and sales across the board are strong, thanks in large part to the sale of those masks and the ECC.



“I think they really kind of helped us open our eyes to what’s possible, to kind of think outside the box,” he said.