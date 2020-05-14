TEXAS -- Most Texas restaurants have turned their focus toward to-go orders in the wake of COVID-19, with many now relying on third-party delivery apps to get the job done. And while some people are using those apps to help support small local eateries, not all of that money is making its way back to the restaurant.

What You Need To Know

Local San Antonio eatery noticed large difference in sales, income



Owner learned of varying commission rates dependent on third-party services



Some states have capped commission percentages on delivery apps



Apps starting to offer commission cuts for small local businesses

Walter Resendez has only owned his restaurant, Thai Casa on Broadway, for about six months now. He and his wife spotted the unassuming San Antonio eatery for sale last year and decided to take the dive into restaurant ownership.

“You know, I grew up in the restaurant industry. Besides being a bartender, a server --you know, my dad’s a sushi chef, our family owns restaurants,” recalled Resendez. “So it was kind of like divine intervention. It popped up for sale and we were like ‘This has to be it, it’s now or never.’”

READ MORE | "Runner City - Request a Delivery" Facebook Groups Eliminate Dependence on Delivery Apps

Business was as good as any newly opened restaurant could hope for, but then came the pandemic. Resendez was forced to cut back and make a push for pick-up and delivery orders.

“We realized that our delivery was insufficient. We had to let go of our delivery driver, we had to let go of this and that, so we relied on third-party delivery apps,” said Resendez.

Resendez partnered with most of the popular apps: UberEATS, Grubhub, DoorDash, Favor and Postmates. His total sales for the month of March were roughly $4,000.

“My rent is $4,000. That’s not including electricity, water, that’s not including costs,” said Resendez.

It felt like a gut punch when Resendez pulled up his Grubhub statement for that month and saw what he could have made, compared to what he actually made after Grubhub took its cut. His total Grubhub sales were $1,042, but he only got $376.



A billing statement from GrubHub to Thai Casa on Broadway restaurant in San Antonio (Spectrum News)

“It was just like, wow,” recalled Resendez

It’s not just Grubhub--all of the third-party delivery apps charge commissions on sales generated through their platforms. On average, those commissions can range anywhere from 15-30 percent, and in the case of Resendez, the commissions can be even higher.

READ MORE | Some Texas Retailers Say Setting Up Curbside, Delivery Isn’t Easy

In a statement from Grubhub, the company said: “Restaurant owners select the services they want and only pay a commission to Grubhub when we help generate sales. Grubhub is happy to work with restaurant partners to help them manage costs and grow their business.”

Resendez signed up for certain marketing campaigns and promotions with Grubhub that resulted in higher fees, including a promotion run to give new customers $7 off their first order. He admits he and his wife should have looked closer at what they were signing up for.

“I think that’s it man, life lesson 101,” said Resendez. “Buyer beware.”

But Resendez said at its core, this is a case of business ethics at the height of a pandemic. Some of the apps his restaurant has partnered with have either waived or lowered some of their fees to help struggling restaurants.

Favor launched its Restaurant Relief Program in March, helping small locally owned businesses.

“Favor's restaurant relief program is unique in that it entirely removed any and all commission fees for all locally owned and operated restaurants with up to five locations, including both existing partners and new restaurants that were seeking delivery options during this difficult time,” said a Favor spokesperson. “We’ve continued working directly with our local restaurant partners beyond the program to further support them in any way we can.”

DoorDash expects to inject roughly $100 million back into their restaurant partners.

READ MORE | Gov. Abbott Orders Schools to Remain Closed for the Year, Businesses to Reopen Incrementally

“DoorDash knows that doing our part during this unprecedented time, when delivery is an essential service, is vital, which is why last month we announced that we are reducing commission fees for eligible local restaurant partners by 50 percent on both DoorDash and Caviar,” said a DoorDash spokesperson. “This commission relief program will benefit more than 150,000 restaurants throughout the United States, Canada, and Australia through the end of May.”

UberEATS has waived commissions on all pickup orders placed through its app, and reduced commissions where restaurants provide their own delivery drivers.

Several cities across the U.S. have started passing ordinances limiting delivery app commissions. Recently, New York City approved a temporary 20 percent cap on delivery app commission fees. Cities like Seattle, San Francisco and Washington D.C. have implemented temporary 15 percent caps.

While many companies have cut some of their commission fees voluntarily, all appear to be opposed to the government stepping in and telling them how to do business.

“Commissions are not ‘fees,’ they are the main source of revenue for our company and they are how we pay for the services that we provide to businesses and our customers,” said a spokesperson for Postmates. “Arbitrarily setting on-demand delivery prices has real consequences that undermine our ability to operate, fund relief efforts and benefit programs for merchants, couriers and customers, and kills the whole industry’s ability to provide the services restaurants need to stay open during this national emergency.”

A spokesperson for UberEATS expressed similar concerns about regulating delivery app commissions, in a statement provided to Spectrum News:

“We support efforts to help the hospitality industry, which is why we’ve focused the majority of our efforts on driving demand to independent local restaurants, which we know is a key concern of our partners during these unprecedented times. Regulating the commissions that fund our marketplace—particularly during these unprecedented times—would force us to radically alter the way we do business, set a far-reaching precedent in a highly competitive market, and could ultimately hurt those that we’re trying to help the most: customers, small businesses and delivery people.”

If your goal is to help sustain local restaurants right now, the most effective way to make sure all of your money is going directly to the restaurant is by simply calling in your order the “old-fashioned” way and going to pick it up in person.