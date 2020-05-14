RIVERVIEW, Fla. — It’s rare to see during the Coronavirus pandemic, but today, Datz, a popular Tampa restaurant, will open its newest location in Riverview.

Opening a new restaurant during a pandemic is challenging. Datz Riverview was supposed to open late February/early March but COVID-19 put a wrench in plans.

After months of uncertainty, Datz General Manager, Angel Campos, said his staff adjusted to this new normal and is ready to open the doors.

“We’re wearing face masks, as I have mine here, we have our gloves that we're going to be using and constantly replacing , so we're trying to be as safe as possible,” said Campos.

Face masks are now part of the uniform and the staff prepared to not pack the house on Wednesday ahead of opening. Right now, restaurants are only allowed to operate at 25 percent capacity indoors per state regulations.

Datz owners credit this community with still being here today and being able to expand.

About six weeks ago, when faced with layoffs and potentially shutting down, the owners sold a 25-year old bottle of Rip Van Winkle Bourbon for double the $20k asking price to a local veteran and philanthropist who loves the restaurant and wanted to help. The owners plan to repay him however they can once things are back to normal.

Despite the challenges, Campos said opening like this, in these times, is something he never could’ve imagined.

“This is something unprecedented that we never planned for. There is no, as one of our managers here said, we've never had a manual for a pandemic and what to do. Thats right up there with zombie apocalypse and we weren’t planning for this,” said Campos.

Datz will open at 3:00pm on Thursday.

They are taking reservations and you will be asked to wait in your car until your table is ready, and of course, social distancing guidelines are a must.