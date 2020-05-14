DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. – Villari Foods reports that its Duplin County processing plant has a COVID-19 outbreak.

The company has not responded to how this has impacted operations, or the amount of employees who have tested positive for the virus.

Duplin County Health Director Tracey Simmons-Kornegay said the health department has been working closely with processing factories since March to put in precautions.

Villari Foods' steps to slow the spread include strict sanitizing protocol, physical distancing everywhere possible, daily temperature screenings, and requiring face masks.

In an environment like a processing plant, however, employees can't always be six feet apart.

"So, the face shields are what's being used," Simmons-Kornegay says. "Also, the processing plants – in the areas that they can – they've put up dividers. They've also done some staggering of lunches and breaks to help as well."

The Duplin County Health Department is leading the outbreak response. Simmons-Kornegay said the department will be contact tracing to determine who may have been exposed to COVID-19.

In a statement, Villari Foods CEO Joe Villari said, "We are grateful to have the support of local, state, and federal agencies through this unprecedented time. Our goal is to protect the safety of our team members; this is crucial for us so we can continue to help supply food for your tables."