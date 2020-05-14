Four small business owners were tasked with representing the interests of roughly four million residents across the state, employed by the industry.

On Wednesday, during a state hearing on the Economic Impact of COVID-19 on small businesses, the owners shared their struggles.

"Within a day of the NYS closure order I furloughed six of my 11 staff and my sales plummeted,” said Natalie Amott, owner of Whisk, a kitchenware store in downtown Brooklyn.

She testified before state legislators about her store's struggles since the pandemic erupted. She says one of her biggest headaches is navigating the new federal Payroll Protection Program, known as PPP, which gives businesses no-interest loans that are forgivable if certain conditions are met. She says the forgiveness rules aren't clear and the spending guidelines are too rigid.

"The program does not enough to consider the overwhelming rent reality that those of us in the city live with,” said Amott.

The program requires 75 percent of the loan be used to cover payroll. The rest can be used for rent and other bills. Carlos Suarez a hospitality company that owns restaurants in Greenwich Village gave the program a scathing review.

"I would characterize the federal government's response to COVID-19 from our perspective with three words: chaotic, flawed, and inadequate,” said Carlos Suarez, Owner of Casa Nela.

Small business owners asked state legislators to advocate on their behalf to federal officials about their concerns, but lawmakers asked business owners what they could do at the state level to help.

"Forgive me but we are not going to stand idly by waiting for the federal government. We have to take action,” said State Senator David Carlucci.

The requests ranged from ensuring unemployment premiums don't go up, to developing a state entity that would procure personal protective equipment for private businesses. But the four business owners who testified made it clear they haven’t looked too far into the future, because they're focused on keeping their heads above water right now.

"It's like plugging the dam everyday of things and pitfalls we have to keep in mind,” said Jeff Knauss CEO & founder of the Digital Hyve.