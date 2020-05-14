Confusing and labor intensive is how New York small business owners described the PPP & EIDL S.B.A.'s federal funding process.

What You Need To Know It was shared during a virtual hearing hosted by Al Stirpe.

Some businesses have lost much revenue.

One CEO believes the loan terms should be simplified.

This and more was shared during a virtual public hearing on the federal response to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on small businesses in New York State. There will be a few sessions virtual all sponsored by Assemblyman Al Stirpe.

Companies from across the state shared stories of financial loss and challenges of changing their business process overnight.

Digital Hyve Founder and CEO Jeff Knauss says revenues are down 66%, but they have not laid off any of their 53 full-time employees. Knauss suggested that the loan terms should be simplified, and repayment of the federal loans should be extended from two years to five years.

The potential of lease abatement for businesses that are not using the space they rent for their businesses was also discussed. But have the abatement start on the property tax side for the commercial property owners, and that savings be extended to the business that is leasing the buildings.

Knauss added that minority and women's businesses and startups need should receive special considerations.