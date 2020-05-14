BOERNE, Texas — In part of Texas’ reopening plan, Kendall County is one of nearly a hundred Texas counties with businesses operating at 50 percent capacity due to a low number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

What You Need To Know

For businesses with less than 50 employees



Applications accepted through May 15



Grants to be awarded in late May

There are roughly 800 businesses registered with The Greater Boerne Chamber of Commerce. President and CEO Kimberley Blohm says about 40 percent of businesses have reopened their doors since May 1.

“Some are just continuing to do curbside until they know they can open up full capacity,” said Blohm.

Tina Cleary couldn’t wait any longer to reopen her shop Salty and Sweet along Main Street. Though they can operate at 50 percent, she says they are capping off customers to 25 percent for now.

“We can do three people in here at a time. That’s not including our staff,” said Cleary.

During stay-at-home orders, Cleary says curbside and delivery helped keep her family’s confectionary stay afloat. She also got approved for a Paycheck Protection Program loan to continue paying her seven-member staff, some of which are special needs.

“That really kept us moving and in business,” she said.

Still, like many others in the small business community, she is continuing to seek out more aid. A need city leaders recognized early on and in response, created the Boerne Strong Stimulus Program. The program is providing more than $300,000 in assistance to small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 shut downs.

“It’s really business retention that we are focusing on right now and economic stability of saying, ‘hey we are going to be here for you,’” Blohm said.

Applications are being accepted through May 15, with grants be awarded in late May. To qualify, businesses must operate in a brick and mortar, have less than 50 employees, prove a decline in revenue and/or employees and been in business for two years.

“We aren’t eligible for that because we have not been in business for two years,” said Cleary.

There is hope for newer businesses. Blohm says the Rotary Club of Boerne is raising money through a community fundraising campaign. The organization plans to match the city’s funding, dollar-for-dollar, if successful.

“If the city can get more funding or more money from the Rotary or from the community, then we could essentially do a second round of funding for businesses such as herself,” said Blohm.

Until then, Cleary says hard work and more sales will get her business through. Concerns about a second wave of coronavirus-related shutdowns isn’t on her mind.

“I think with Boerne being small and a bit more aware, I think we are going to be okay,” she said.

Blohm agrees with that sentiment.

“I think it's everyone listening and respecting our city officials, and knowing that we had to do what we needed to do and we did it as a community. [Doing that] as a united front put us in a very good position,” Blohm said.

Since May 1, Kendall County has confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 after increased testing.