TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Two men are lucky to be alive after a skydiving accident in Titusville, where their routine jump went terribly wrong.

What You Need To Know Skydivers taken to hospital after landing in front of Titusville home



The tandem jumpers are expected to be OK



Two skydivers ran into trouble almost immediately after jumping out of the plane, which was caught on video. Christina Renfroe witnessed the accident while at a nearby dog park.

“The only relief is that their parachutes were open, so they weren't falling at full rate of speed,” she explained. “As soon as he jumped he started spinning, and his parachute opened and were doing drills, but then it was obvious these guys were in trouble.”

The tandem jumpers landed in a Titusville residents’ front yard on the 900 block of Tennessee Street. The pair was flown to local hospitals as a trauma alert.

Renfroe said this wasn't the first time she looked to the sky and saw trouble.

'When I was a kid I saw a parachuter not make it. They deployed their shute, and (it) never opened,” she recalled.

The two men are expected to be OK.

“I hope they come back from this and get back up there and do what they love,” Renfroe said.

Police say one skydiver was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and the other to Holmes Medical Center.

Spectrum News 13 reached out to the skydiving company, and it had no comment. ​