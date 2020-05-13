NATIONWIDE -- 2020 has been rough on high school and college seniors, with many of them missing out on end-of-school-year activities such as prom and graduation ceremonies due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While nothing will replace that, doughnut purveyor Krispy Kreme is providing all 2020 graduates with a sugar high.

According to a press release, high school and college seniors may visit any participating Krispy Kreme location on May 19 in order to receive a dozen free doughnuts, called the “Graduate Dozen.”

The doughnuts will be labeled “2020” and include six Yellow Iced Original Glazed doughnuts, two Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled doughnuts, two Strawberry Iced Kreme Filled doughnuts, and two Cake Batter Filled doughnuts.

In order to receive the free treats, you must wear a cap and gown or any “Class of 2020” gear when visiting.

The “Graduate Dozen” will additionally be available for purchase May 18-24.