NATIONWIDE – Krispy Kreme has a special offer for the class of 2020.

What You Need To Know Krispy Kreme is offering 2020 graduates free doughnuts



Graduating seniors can pick up free dozen on May 19



The special dozen will also be available to buy May 18-24

The doughnut chain is offering all graduating high school and college seniors a free “2020 Graduate Dozen” on May 19.

The special dozen includes flavors such as Strawberry Iced Kreme Filled, Cake Batter Filled, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles and Yellow Iced Original Glazed Doughnuts.

Seniors can get a free dozen by wearing their cap, gown or other “class of 2020 swag” such as a class shirt or a class ring at participating locations.

The 2020 Graduate Dozen will also be available for purchase May 18 through May 24.

Previously, Krispy Kreme offered a free dozen of its glazed doughnuts to health care workers in appreciation of their work battling COVID-19.