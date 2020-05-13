NORTH CAROLINA – High school and college seniors with a sweet tooth for Krispy Kreme, here’s something for you!

Across the state, and country, memorable traditions and experiences won’t go on as officials try to stop the spread of coronavirus. However, that’s not stopping the North Carolina business from offering a special deal from May 18-24 for loved ones to treat their graduating seniors, according to the company.

“We feel for all of the high school and college seniors. We wish they had that moment of walking across the stage and getting their diploma,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme. “We can’t replace that … but we thought we could help them safely have a little fun and enjoy a special ‘Graduate Dozen’ on us. Moms, dads, friends and family can buy this ‘Graduate Dozen’ all week long to honor their favorite graduates, but only seniors can get one for free.”

At participating shops, the Graduate Dozen doughnuts come in a variety of flavors and colors to honor the graduating class:

Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled is filled with classic Kreme™, dipped in chocolate icing and decorated with a “2”.

is filled with classic Kreme™, dipped in chocolate icing and decorated with a “2”. Strawberry Iced Kreme Filled is filled with classic Kreme™, dipped in strawberry icing and decorated with a “2”.

is filled with classic Kreme™, dipped in strawberry icing and decorated with a “2”. Cake Batter Filled is filled with Cake Batter Kreme™, dipped in yellow icing and decorated with a “2”.

is filled with Cake Batter Kreme™, dipped in yellow icing and decorated with a “2”. Yellow Iced Original Glazed Doughnut® dipped in yellow icing and decorated with a white icing drizzle.

The limited-edition celebratory treats can be be ordered online for pickup and/or delivery.