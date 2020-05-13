ORLANDO, Fla. — Two Florida National Guard fighter jets flew over the metro Orlando area Wednesday morning to honor health care workers and first responders working tirelessly to save lives amid the pandemic.

The two F-15Cs from the 125th Fighter Wing based out of Jacksonville flew over a series of locations, including the Orlando Regional Medical Center, the Orange County Convention Center, the Baldwin Park VA clinic, and more.

VIDEO: Two F-15C jets from the @FLGuard 125th Fighter Wing flying over @citybeautiful in a ‘Salute to Healthcare Workers and First Responders.’ @MyNews13 @BN9 pic.twitter.com/gokf9EY8bl — Eugene Buenaventura (@_EugeneTV) May 13, 2020

Be sure to keep safety at the top of your mind — that includes practicing proper social distancing, and staying put — as you enjoy the show and salute our medical workers.

In just 15 minutes, the fighters flew from Apopka High School over to Baldwin Park, and back toward South Lake Hospital.

The Navy's Blue Angels and the Air Force's Thunderbirds have flown over big cities across the nation this month, drawing huge crowds.