WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating Tuesday's fatal plane crash in Wesley Chapel.

According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, the single-engine Beechcraft plane crashed at 11:30 a.m. into a residential neighborhood in the area of Grand Oaks Boulevard and Wesley Chapel Boulevard.

The pilot died at the scene. His identity has not been released. There were no other injuries.

The wreckage remained at the crash site Wednesday morning.

