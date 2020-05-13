ORLANDO, Fla. — A critically-injured pregnant manatee that was rescued from the west coast of Florida gave birth to a healthy calf at SeaWorld Orlando, the park announced Tuesday.

The manatee was rescued on Saturday by crews from the Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Jess Blackburn, a stranding biologist at Mote, and Michael Skinner, a marine patrol officer with the Sheriff’s Office, responded to calls about a distressed manatee near Habor Towers Yacht & Racquet Club in Siesta Key.

Blackburn noticed the manatee was exhibiting abnormal behavior, including not being able to dive properly, according to a news release from SeaWorld. She also noticed the manatee was listing to one side and had fresh boat strike wounds.

“Those kinds of wounds likely caused air to be trapped in the manatee’s chest cavity, making it difficult for the animal to submerge efficiently,” Blackburn said the news release.

Additional crews arrived at the scene and helped with getting the nearly 1,700-pound manatee into a transport truck, which took it to SeaWorld’s Rehabilitation Center.

While examining the manatee, veterinarians at SeaWorld discovered it was pregnant. The manatee gave birth on Tuesday.

“SeaWorld Orlando’s rehabilitation team continues to monitor both mother and calf,” SeaWorld said in a news release. The mother manatee is still in critical condition and is be treated for injuries.

So far this year, SeaWorld has treated 17 manatees.

Although SeaWorld’s parks are closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic, a team is still working and taking care of the animals.