ORLANDO, Fla. — An innocent driver was killed during a police pursuit of a murder suspect Tuesday afternoon.

2 occupants of fleeing car wanted in connection to Volusia homicide

The crash happened on Rio Grande Avenue when Orlando Police said an officer spotted a vehicle suspected in a homicide case Monday in Daytona Beach.

"As they were in the process of doing a vehicle stop, they spotted the car driving by," said Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon.

Officers tried to put stop sticks down, but the blue Kia avoided them and took off, they said. The driver tried to avoid a vehicle coming out of a side street but crashed into another vehicle, investigators said.

A woman in her 70s is dead after 2 people involved in a @DaytonaBchPD homicide yesterday drove away from @OrlandoPolice and crashed into her vehicle.



Daytona Beach Police said two people who were in the Kia were involved in a homicide Monday at a Curaleaf on West International Speedway Boulevard. Chief Craig Capri said the person of interest in the homicide is Willy Walker, who has an extensive criminal history.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the victim is a 73-year-old woman from Orlando. Troopers are investigating the traffic homicide.

Daytona Beach Police believe they have a motive behind the murder.

"It appears to be narcotic related based on everything we've come across so far, just sad the actions of these individuals, they have no regard for human life," said Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri.

Both people in the Kia were taken to a hospital after the crash. the driver is in critical condition, the passenger in serious condition.

"The point here is this could have all been avoided. These individuals elected to elude the officers and in the process took the life of an innocent person," Rolon said.

Charges are pending.