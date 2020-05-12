WASHINGTON, D.C. – At a Monday press conference, President Donald Trump said the administration is talking about sending additional stimulus checks to Americans.

It’s been rumored that a second round of checks may be considered as many people continue to be out of work, even as states work to reopen individual economies.

In mid-April, $1,200 checks and direct deposit payments were sent to many Americans, however, many checks were delayed or were never received for various reasons.

President Trump has also said the administration is talking about a payroll tax cut which could help encourage more Americans to start spending again.