NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A New Smyrna Beach realtor transformed his tiny house workshop into a face shield production line.

With the help of volunteers, Kevin Para has sent hundreds of what he is calling "Halo Face Shields" to health care workers and first responders across the country. He designed the shields himself and while it takes close to two hours to create each mask, he gives them away free of charge.

“It felt so right to be able to help these people and just send it to them and see the surprise and awe in their face when we said oh no, this is free, this is on us,” Para said.

Para’s goal is to make 10,000 masks. He plans on pivoting to help those who will need shields when going back to work— like dentists and beauticians. He is raising money to keep his operation going. You can donate or request masks here.