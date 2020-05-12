ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Barbers and hair salons across Florida were back open for the first time in weeks on Monday.

In St. Petersburg, barber Antonio Brown was excited to get back to work.

Central Station Barbershop and Grooming only allowing 1 customer in shop at a time



Customers happy to see business open again



“It felt wonderful man. Having the doors back open again. Just being able to talk to the clients,” Brown said.

Brown owns Central Station Barbershop and Grooming in downtown. He took a big loss when he was forced to close due to the pandemic.

Like many barbers, it’s not just business he missed but the time spent with clients. As he says, he’s more than just a barber.

“You love the connection with people and what you get from it," he explained. "I definitely missed it. The camaraderie with my clients, having that bondage and that time to build with them."

As far as conducting business, Brown said he's taking it slow right now, only allowing one person inside at a time, which is actually more strict than the state requirements. He’s also spending lots of time cleaning his equipment.

The customers he’s seen already greatly appreciate that he’s back.

“They were so excited,” Brown said. “And relieved. It was an opportunity for them to get groomed again, to feel good about themselves.”

Among the new rules, the state says haircuts should be by appointment only and capacity should be limited inside. Hair cutters are also required to wear masks, though customers are not. ​