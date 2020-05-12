MELBOURNE, Fla. — As we first told you Monday, the Florida Tech football program has been eliminated as coronavirus financial woes are impacting the university with staff cuts and furloughs.

The Panther team has only been in existence for less than a decade.

"It really hasn't sunk in," Florida Tech Head Football Coach​ Steve Englehart told Spectrum News 13. "I knew there were going to be cuts, but I never knew at all that football was going to be dropped."

It’s been a whirlwind 24 hours for the coach. Nine years of building a brand new college football program and fielding a team seven years ago all ended Monday.

"Myself, my coaches, my players for seven years have poured our heart and soul into it," he said. "Build a legacy, and it felt like we did that."

But the financial strain of the pandemic created enough economic uncertainty the school was forced to shut down the team that competed in the Gulf South Conference.

"I get it, I understand it," Englehart said. "The administration has to make calls; they have to make hard decisions."

"Things are tough, to think we weren't going to get hit by it is not really thinking," said Florida Tech Interim Athletic Director Pete Mazzone.

Most of the 120 players are looking for new schools to play for.

Their coaches, now without a job, are still on the phone and email trying to find a new home for them.

Players on scholarship who decide to stay at Florida Tech will have theirs honored up to four years.​

"They are hard workers, and they care about the kids," Mazzone said.

They played to a winning record and a bowl win in those short seven years.

"It's not about success," Englehart said. "It's about the bottom line, it's about money.​"