It came as a major surprise, not only to employees, but those who have worked with the company for years.

On Sunday, Maines Paper and Food service sent a letter to its workers, stating they would be winding down operation of their "Broadline" business.

That branch handles food distribution for hundreds of restaurants, schools and healthcare centers in a variety of states.

One of those businesses is Mapleview Market in Mexico, in Oswego County.

Restaurants and markets across our region are left in a bit of a pinch following the significant closures at Maines in Conklin. I spoke to the manager of a market in Central new York to find out where his product will now come from pic.twitter.com/gEOfrqSQj9 — Vince Briga (@VinceBrigaTV) May 12, 2020

"I got a call from another vendor that said 'hey Al, I heard that Maines was closing as of 5:00 today' and I went 'no way.' And of course, I got right on the phone to employees I've known for many years and called four, five people and confirmed that it was true," said Allen Manwaring, manager of Mapleview Market.

Each week, Mapleview orders $15,000 to $20,000 worth of meat from Maines, which totals up to two tons.

They also rely on a variety of stock that is typically hard to find anywhere else.

"A lot of people, a lot of restaurants, a lot of big families and stuff relied on those brands," Manwaring said. "They were excellent products at fair prices and we're going to see those specialty items go away."

And it comes at a time when product is already hard to keep on the shelves.

Mapleview's manager said since the pandemic began, customers have been buying in bulk.

"People come in and they want to buy 100 pounds of meat," Manwaring said. "They're afraid there's not going to be meat next week and it's been real difficult trying to keep people calm and get them to understand the sky is not falling here. We're going to be okay."

Maines filed a WARN notice in mid-March which laid off 340 workers.

Mapleview's manager said it's been a tough time for everyone in the food industry.

"If anybody think this is Maine’s management problem, they're dead wrong. This is due to the pandemic," Manwaring said. "Somebody had to give in this industry. We knew that was probably going to happen, and it's the restaurants being closed."

Mapleview is reaching out to other distributors in an attempt to keep up with demand.