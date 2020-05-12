NATIONWIDE – The "Hamilton" movie, which was originally set to hit theaters in 2021, will now be released on Disney+ in July, Disney announced Tuesday.

The film will arrive on the streaming platform on July 3, just in time for the Fourth of July weekend.

“In this very difficult time, this story of leadership, tenacity, hope, love & the power of people to unite against adversity is both relevant and inspiring,” Disney executive chairman Bob Iger said in a tweet.

The Hamilton movie is not a film adaptation. It’s a filmed version of the Broadway show that was recorded in 2016 with the original cast at New York’s Richard Rodgers Theatre. Disney is describing the movie as “a leap forward live capture,” transporting audiences into the world of the show in a “unique” way.

Since its debut, Lin Manuel Miranda’s musical about founding father Alexander Hamilton has won 11 Tony Awards.

Hamilton becomes the latest project to get moved to streaming amid the coronavirus, which has left movie theaters around the world closed. Disney also plans to release Artemis Fowl on Disney+ on June 12.