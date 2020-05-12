Many people in Central Florida and around the country are missing Disney World right now as the parks remain closed amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

One woman got creative with artwork to get her Disney fix while staying safe at home.

“We come down probably five or six times a year,” said Ginny Phillips of Spring Hill, Tennessee.

For Phillips and her family, regular trips to the Disney parks are tradition.

“Epcot is our entire family’s favorite park," Phillips said. "We all love it so much, even our kids."

That Disney magic has made its way into the family home.

“Pretty much our entire upstairs is Disney," Phillips said, laughing. "Downstairs is normal, upstairs is Disney."

With the coronavirus cancelling their spring trip to the parks, Phillips decided to get creative. In just a few days, she transformed on of her wall into Epcot’s iconic Spaceship Earth.

“I’ve wanted to put it in our home for a few years now and quarantine made it happen. Finally found the time,” she said.

Her Epcot artwork has garnered attention on social media, including a Facebook group for Disney annual passholders. She also created painting tutorials to help other Disney lovers bring Spaceship Earth into their own homes.

“Being creative during this time is kind of how I deal with everything that’s going on, so it’s been nice during quarantine to just do, that’s why we’re doing one project after another, kind of like putting yourself in a little bubble and working on a project, I’ve found is really helpful,” she said. “It’s just kind of like a fun, light-hearted way to stay connected."