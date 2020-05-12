NATIONWIDE -- Despite horror stories, stranded ships and online backlash, a handful of cruise companies plan to set sail again beginning this summer.

What You Need To Know

No-sail order issued by CDC on March 14



Carnival Cruise Lines planning to resume some cruises in early August



Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise also planning to set sail this summer



Concerns about effective social distancing on cruises persist

Carnival Cruise Lines last week announced it plans to resume some cruises beginning on or around August 1.

According to plans, ships will depart from Galveston, Texas; Miami; and Port Canaveral, Florida. Those ships will sail to the Bahamas and Cozumel, Mexico.

Carnival Cruise isn’t alone. Royal Caribbean indicated it plans to resume cruises in June, and Norwegian Cruise is eyeing early July to resume some operations.

Our Carnival ships are lighting up with messages for our much-loved guests. Post if you see one this weekend. #SailUSoon #CarnivalPanorama #CarnivalSunrise #CarnivalVista pic.twitter.com/zS4GMLwEay — Carnival Cruise Line (@CarnivalCruise) March 29, 2020

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a no-sail order on March 14. At the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, some ships, full of sick passengers and crew, became stranded.

The real issue is how these cruises can take place safely. Social distancing measures would have to be in place, and with dancing, dinners, pool time and concerts among the chief attractions on a cruise, this might prove extremely difficult.

There is also the possibility that infected passengers and crews could spread the virus upon disembarking and when moving from one ship to another.

Carnival Cruise said it will continue to work with the CDC and government officials in order to implement safety measures prior to sailing.

On May 11, it was announced that Carnival Cruise bookings surged 600 percent when the August relaunch was announced. There was some backlash on social media, including a plea from Manhattan district attorney candidate Eliza Orlins.

Please. I beg you. Do not get on a cruise ship. Even if they say you can on August 1. Do. Not. Do. It. https://t.co/3HbwtuPefW — Eliza Orlins (@elizaorlins) May 11, 2020

The Associated Press contributed to this report.