BOONE, N.C. – In the midst of a meat shortage, one business is doing its part to help. The Peddler Steakhouse in Boone is now selling its meat raw.

The business has filets, ribeyes, and much more for sale to be picked up on Wednesdays and Thursdays. The restaurant's owner, Tristan Muehleib, says he has had a difficult time getting meat, so he felt it was essential to sell what the restaurant was able to get.

He says it has been difficult for the business to do to-go orders, so this is its way of helping. He is hoping to get meat to as many people as possible.

"It's still difficult, and we have had a lot of trouble, especially in the last two weeks, to source enough meat for our raw meat program. We have had to ration how much meat people can buy. We have been selling out of our meat. This Saturday, when we were doing carryout, we sold everything down to the last few steaks we had in the building​," Muehleib said.

The restaurant is also currently doing to-go food on Saturday nights.

