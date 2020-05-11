MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. - One week after restaurants were cleared to partially reopen, restaurant owners are being faced with tough decisions.



While a number of places with ample outdoor seating were quick to open their doors on May 4, others decided to take a more tempered approach.

Anna Maria Oyster Bar reopened Monday, one week after Gov. Ron DeSantis declared restaurants could do so. Owner John Horne said he wanted to take the week to see if customers were open to the idea of returning to dining rooms.

“We really felt we needed one more week to let people stay at home and not rush into it,” he said.

On Monday, the restaurant’s 14th St W location had more than a dozen tables taken and a steady stream of customers coming for a seat.

Horne said he instituted a number of safety protocols before reopening including a touchless payment system, touchless menus, extra crew members to disinfect, and mandatory temperature checks for staff.

There’s no roadmap for restaurant owners on the best way to handle reopening.



“I think it was the right decision. I think people needed the confidence to come out and be around more people,” he said.

On Anna Maria Island, Sandbar Restaurant owner Ed Chiles agreed that restaurants will only be successful if residents feel comfortable enough to visit.

“We need the support and our people need the support and I think we’ll all do it in a way to keep things safe,” he said.

All Chiles Group restaurants also waited one week to reopen to guests. At the the Sandbar, they chose to forgo all indoor seating and stick to their patio.

As of Monday, restaurants are permitted to open at 25% capacity indoors, and all tables must be six feet apart outdoors.