FORT MILL, S.C. -- South Carolina restaurants can offer indoor dining again starting Monday.



The businesses must operate at 50 percent capacity, keep tables between six to eight feet apart, and follow strict cleaning and sanitizing guidelines. Lake Wylie Brewing Company owner Elishia Bazzano is thrilled to welcome customers indoors for food and drinks on Tuesday.



“That’s really important for our business to have the inside and outside open,” Bazzano said.



Spectrum News visited Lake Wylie Brewing Company on Sunday before Bazzano had rearranged the tables, put social distancing markers, and signage indoors. She plans to spend Monday taking care of those tasks.



The brewpub opened its outdoor dining area last week after only being able to offer takeout services. Bazzano says the change quadrupled their business.



“We’ve seen a huge difference in business,” Bazzano said.



On Tuesday, when Lake Wylie Brewing reopens for indoor service, customers will notice similar rules than with outdoor dining, such as counter service, social distancing markers, and strict cleaning procedures.



“You are going to see every half hour a hostess or an employee going around and sanitizing high touch points: door handles and tables. Anything that is being touched by the customer,” Bazzano said.



While Bazzano plans to get everything ready for indoor dining this week, other restaurants such as Spice Asian Kitchen are planning to reopen for outdoor dining Friday. The restaurant is not opening up indoor dining yet.



“I think it goes back too staffing. It’s just a matter to make sure everyone is available to come back and really gauging the clients,” Spice Asian Kitchen Managing Partner Quoc Luu said.



In addition, he said they would like to ensure to provide the best customer experience.



“We would love at a moment’s notice be able to open up but there’s a lot of planning. We had to even up the menu back in phases. It’s just a matter of getting our ducks in a row to be able to make sure our experience once we reopen is comparable to the one prior to closing,” Luu said.



Waxhaw resident, Carol Feliciano who was visiting Fort Mill Sunday, says she feels comfortable with outdoor dining but it’s not ready to transition to indoor dining.



“I think restaurants are probably doing what they need to do. I’m just worried about other people,” Feliciano said.



Meanwhile, Julia Barham who traveled from Winston-Salem to Fort Mill on Sunday is supportive of indoor dining.



“We’ve already planned our Memorial Day Weekend for that very reason,” Barham.



Barham and her husband traveled 90 miles on Sunday to be able to allowed to eat outdoors.



“We are restless and we wanted to be outside and among people. It’s Mother’s Day. It’s a beautiful day out so we scoped some places in either Tennessee or South Carolina to have that opportunity,” Barham said.



Other rules for indoor dining in South Carolina, include only allowing up to eight customers per table. Restaurants should also have sanitizers or another disinfectant for customers and staff.