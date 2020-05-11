As the death toll has risen to 75 in the county, a big focus in Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon’s daily COVID-19 briefing was the idea of reopening the region on Friday.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that three regions are ready to reopen on May 15. Those three regions did not include Central New York.

So far, those regions include the Mohawk Valley, the Southern Tier, and the Finger Lakes region.

“Certainly we’ve been doing…all the testing we need to be doing,” McMahon said. “Some of the counties have not been impacted by this virus. There’s many days they have zero cases. When the rules are you need to have 5/5 symptoms to get a test, and there’s nobody in those counties whose sick, how are you going to get a test?”

When Cuomo made the announcement, McMahon made sure to clairfy that Cuomo's office and McMahon's office are using different data.

“We’re not working off the same set of numbers. The state health department, when you look at the governors briefing every day, gives Onondaga County a number on positive cases that’s dated. It is not the information you get every day, so there’s a backlog as far as real time.”

McMahon: There is 4900+ employees in nursing homes in Onondaga County. The governor says they must be tested twice a week. Right there, we meet the criteria — Trish Kilgannon (@trishkilgannon) May 11, 2020

Four deaths occurred in Onondaga County since Sunday along with two individuals passing away in nursing homes, bringing that total to 75 deaths. There have also been 1,394 total cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Six more neighbors have died due to #COVID19 in Onondaga Co, Ryan McMahon says — 4 in hospitals, 2 in nursing homes



In total, there have been 75 #COVID19 deaths in the county pic.twitter.com/jCbezKdJ5q — Trish Kilgannon (@trishkilgannon) May 11, 2020

737 people have fully recovered.