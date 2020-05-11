NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – With weddings and big events on hold or moved to later dates, vendors have quickly adjusted their business plan to meet the changing needs of their clients.

Team One Luxury Charters, a luxury vehicle rental company in New Braunfels, is now delivering food and packages instead of providing rides for weddings, prom and big events.

The company started in January this year after the owners got married last September.

"This dream that we have today started on a Thursday evening on our honeymoon, sitting on the beach talking about the wedding like all people do," said owner Joey Medellin, "what we should have done, what we could have done, ‘Did you see this person dancing?’ All the good stuff."

The one thing they felt was missing was transportation—the inspiration that led them to start their own business.

"All of March was completed booked, said Medellin. "It was amazing. We were over the moon."

And that quickly changed as venues temporarily shut down because of COVID-19 social distancing precautions.

"We felt like somebody just pulled the emergency brake on us," said Medellin.

Now Medellin and his new bride are using his stretch Hummer to help deliver food.

"Not a lot of people get to spend a lot time but we've really been enjoying the time that we've been given as we do deliveries— just hanging out in the car," said Katie Medellin.

Despite being new to small business, the newlyweds say this is the right track for them.

"It was awesome, the feeling we got because when we actually start trying to serve others, the anxiety and that pressure of, ‘What am I going to do? What's going to happen?’ all just stopped and went away," said Joey Medellin.

"And it was a nice little twist," he said, "I mean, who doesn't want a limo coming up to your front porch delivering your curbside?"

Now with the Texas economy slowly reopening, Team One Luxury Charters are already rebooking luxury transportation to events.