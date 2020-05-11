CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Belk reopened Monday afternoon for the first time in weeks.

The store made a number of safety changes including:

temperature checks for employees

a reduction of hours

fewer store entrances

employees wearing masks

closed changing rooms

quarantining returned items

Belk is one of many North Carolina retailers that have reopened under Phase One of the state's reopening.

North Carolina Retail Merchants Association president Andy Ellen says stores told the organization it was a successful weekend all things considering.

"I think it was certainly down from last year at this point in time. You have some people, no matter what, who feel they don't really need to go out and buy anything at the moment or they've been buying online," Ellen says.

Ellen says clothing stores, specifically for children's clothes, did well because the change in seasons from pre-COVID to now.