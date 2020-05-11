Dunkin Donuts in East Syracuse is just one of a handful of places that had a business model that set them up to succeed during the pandemic. Local franchise owners say having a drive thru saved them from shutting down.

“Fortunately, the majority of Dunkin’s have drive-thru windows,” said Dunkin Donuts Franchisee owner Tom Santurri. “Since we’re an essential business, we were allowed to stay open, but we’re also able to keep our workers and customers safe with by having the drive thru only.”

The pandemic has forced many restaurants to turn to pick up and delivery services, something fast food restaurants have been offering for years. Because they had the structure in place to do well, they face a different set of challenges.

“We’re seeing less transactions and much larger purchases,” said Cicero Chick-Fil-A Owner, Jimmer Szatkowski. “People are coming through here and buying for their families, you know making a special visit of it. So, really, really big orders which is awesome, but also presents a challenge as well.”

Managing the difficulties that have arrived from the pandemic has just forced businesses to experiment with the way they offer services.

“Be prepared to innovate. Even with the drive-thru, we’ve had to innovate. There are ways to make your business work if you get creative,” said Szatkowski.

And as every other aspect of people’s lives continues to change, going through the drive thru is one thing that hasn’t.

“People really appreciate that we were able to stay open, follow the guidelines to keep everyone safe for our employees and the customers. But, also it’s a part of their life thats still normal,” said Santurri.

These restaurants also offer an option for contactless delivery. You just have to order and pay through a mobile app.