CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. -- Coronavirus has disrupted meat processing plants by forcing closures after employees become sick. Now some independent grocery stores are seeing a drop in supply.

Joe Smith is the market manager for Galaxy Grocery Store in Catawba County. He says he may order five cases of meat from his supplier and may only get one or none.

Suppliers are also running behind 18 to 24 hours. Last week his supplier was two days behind.

The supply and demand is also creating a rise in prices.

"Since the coronavirus started, I have seen an increase in beef at least $2 per pound," Smith says.

Galaxy is limiting some cuts for customers to only two.

Buffalo Supermarket in Sherrill's Ford is also seeing a decrease in their supply of meat, but they are not limiting customers yet.