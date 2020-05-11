POLK CITY, Fla. — Cattle are one of Florida’s largest exports — but the coronavirus pandemic has made it harder for ranchers to get their product to consumers.

There’s clearly no shortage of cattle right now. The problem lies in the number of meat processing plants operating at full capacity after dozens of them were forced to temporarily close and then reduce capacity due to workers testing positive for the virus.

Polk City cattle rancher Clyde Fussel estimates production challenges will hurt around 40 percent of ranchers.

It’s basic supply and demand, and the price drop means many aren’t taking their cattle to auctions.

“I sold a bull two or three weeks ago and he should have brought $1,500. He brought $1,000,” Fussel said.

But unlike other farmers, cattle ranchers may have a better chance at financial recovery.

Other farmers may suffer long term from losses from such things as unharvested crops or spoiled dairy.

“I think this thing will blow over pretty quick and people like me will catch up in about 6-8 months,” Fussel said. “[There are] the people that can afford to [hold their cattle], but a lot of people that’s got leased land, and they got cattle on it, they’re going to be hurting,” Fussel said.