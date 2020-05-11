TITUSVILLE, Fla. – For the first time in nearly a decade, crewed space launches will return to Florida’s space coast and that could potentially bring big business to that area.

Many restaurants are getting ready for some big crowds amid social distancing due to coronavirus.

For more than 20 years, the crew at Steve’s Family Diner has been serving up breakfast, lunch and dinner to the local community in Titusville and to visitors, especially those in town for rocket launches.

“The shuttle program was a very big part of this community,” John Houvardas said.

Houvardas is co-owner of Steve’s Diner. He says at the height of the Space Shuttle Program businesses doubled and now amid the pandemic sales are down 50 percent. He’s hopeful the return of crewed launches to the space coast will help stimulate the faltering economy due to the coronavirus.

“With this new program coming up, hopefully it will go back to what it used to be with the shuttles,” Houvardas said.

Houvardas isn’t alone, Main Street Philly owner Paul Burnell is also looking forward to big business brought in from the crewed launch.

“I think it’s going to be big, but I think people are going to be safe,” Burnell said. “I think people are going to be social distancing.”

The Space Coast office of Tourism says in the past, high profile or crewed rocket launches brought about half a million people to the space coast, about 40 percent of those people typically stay overnight spending about $1000 per group or family.

“I can’t tell you how long I’ve been waiting for this day,” Marcia Gaedcke said.

Gaedcke with the Titusville Chamber of Commerce says pin pointing the turnout this time around is hard because of Coronavirus—still they are hopeful to see some business but encourage people to remain safe.

“We’re definitely going to be anticipating that it’s going to be very busy around here but in all honesty we don’t know how many people are going to choose to stay home and how many will come here,” Gaedcke said.

In the meantime, Houvardas is remaining hopeful that this return to space will be worth the 10-year wait giving the locally economy a much needed boost.