APOPKA, Fla. — An Apopka business owner hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic is still holding out hope that he can save his business as certain industries restart as part of the state's reopening plan.

What You Need To Know

Owner of Five Kings Linen estimates he lost 95% of his business



Business primarily came from hotels, resorts, and hospitals



Advent Health resuming operations brings hope



More Orange County stories

Fabio Campo said the coronavirus pandemic cost him 95 percent of the business for his laundry service, Five Kings Linen, an estimated $200,000.

The loss in revenue led to him laying off 10 of his 12 employees. The only two remaining are Campo and his wife.

Campo said he applied for the Payroll Protection Program to save his business but did not receive it, and $40,000 in savings is the only thing keeping his business from permanently shutting its doors.

That money will run out in June.

“Right now, I don’t have money to pay my bills,” Campo said.

Five Kings Linen drew much of its business from hotels, resorts, and hospitals like AdventHealth, many of which suspended operations due to the pandemic.

Campo said he hopes now that AdventHealth announced it would resume operations, including elective surgeries, he can begin laundry service for the hospital again, as hospitals alone made up 75 percent of his business.

“I can try to start again by 31 of this month because I need to save my business,” Campo said.