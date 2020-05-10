PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — After being closed for weeks, a beloved place to enjoy the Space Coast is open again — but with restrictions.

Jetty Park is only allowing 50 percent parking capacity, which is about 230 vehicles. And once they reach capacity they will close the park.

According to officials, they're only allowing annual passholders into the park. until they're able to put a contactless payment system at the gate, and at this time, that timeframe is still unknown.

Before celebrating Mother’s Day, Jetty Park annual passholder Mary Rodriguez is enjoying having the morning to herself.

“I love coming here to walk on the beach early in the morning, watch the sunrise, fishing on the pier, and it's a great park to come to if you want to go swimming,” she said.

The once packed park visibly emptier, guests were keeping six-feet distance while fishing at the pier and only groups of 10 or less allowed on the beach.

A Jetty Park annual passholder for more than a decade, Tim Newman says this is his go-to spot because it's a one-stop shop.

“I like to come to the beach and there's always parking here. You can go out on the pier and see the ocean, the fish and the turtles,” he said.

Annual passholders’ expiration date will be extended by two months, and walk-ins are prohibited.