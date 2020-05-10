WINTER PARK, Fla. — This is normally one of the busiest weekends of the year for restaurants as Mother’s Day typically brings out big crowds as families celebrate mom.

With more restaurants reopening, more diners expected out Sunday

Some streets in Winter Park closed to allow restaurants to expand outdoor dining

But in the midst of this pandemic, restaurants that are open this year will have to follow strict health and safety guidelines.

Along Park Avenue in Winter Park, the community is changing things up this weekend to allow for more seating while still social distancing.

In fact, Park Avenue and some other major streets are blocked off for Mother's Day. Without cars, the extra space can be used by restaurants to expand their outdoor seating while still social distancing.

Under Governor Ron DeSantis’s order, restaurants can only seat people inside to 25 percent capacity.

For outdoor seating, there can be as many tables as they can fit, so long as they’re still keeping all diners six-feet apart.

So Winter Park has Morse Boulevard, Park Avenue and New England Avenue closed down through Sunday night to allow for more outdoor seating and give people a chance to safely come out and eat.

“And so this is definitely still within the parameters of both our governor, our county, our state, our local officials have given us to make sure that it’s a safe environment for the public to come to,: said Clarissa Howard, Winter Park Communications Director. "It’s a safe environment for employees and our businesses to reopen."

Howard said city officials know not everyone will be comfortable coming and eating out at restaurants just yet, but they want to make sure they can meet the demands of those who do.

Closing the streets down this weekend gives restaurants like UMI Japanese the chance to serve more customers than the 18 people now allowed to eat inside under state guidelines.

But during a pandemic, even with reservations coming in they’re not sure what to expect.

“You know, it’s scary for everybody," said UMI Japanese Head Chef Seng Inthisack. "I mean, but I want to make sure that our guests are safe and our staff is safe, too.”

Staff have a detailed plan on how to make sure they’re putting the health and safety of diners and employees first throughout the weekend.

One of UMI’s hostesses even has a tape measure to go and around and ensure none of the tables are closer than six feet at any time.

But with rain expected and so much outdoor seating, the weather could put a bit of a damper on the turnout here.