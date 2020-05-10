ST. CLOUD, Fla. — It’s Teacher Appreciation Week and as students continue to do their school work online in the midst of this pandemic, one teacher in St. Cloud is bringing books and a smile to her students’ homes.

Christina Manzer, a 3rd grade teacher at St. Cloud Preparatory Academy, said the weekly Zoom chats just weren’t cutting it. So she’s swung by and read to almost every one of her students’ at their home, at a distance of course.

“We have to find new ways to reach out to our students, and this is just one way that I am able to reach out to my students,” Manzer said.

Ezra, Angelina and Bella Rodriguez, siblings 9, 12 and 14 years old. All admit that despite the “freedom” they do miss school, terribly.

“It’s kind of different because I am mostly used to teachers being there in front of me and I can raise my hand and ask them questions,” Angelina Rodriguez said.

“It’s cool that she comes and reads to us and we get to see people every once in a while cause staying at home is kind of boring.”

Once the outbreak is over Manzer said she and her class are planning a playdate at the park, to reconnect in person.