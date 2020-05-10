ORLANDO, Fla. — A gloomy, rainy and cool Mother’s Day is ahead for Central Florida.

After a beautiful stretch of weather, the rain and clouds are back for today.

A front has stalled out to our south and a weather disturbance moving out of the Gulf of Mexico is bringing in the moisture for a rainy and cloudy Mother’s Day.

There could be an isolated rumble of thunder or two, but we are looking at light to moderate steady rain throughout the day today.

The cloudy and rainy weather today will keep temperatures locked in the middle to upper 70s. Many spots across Central Florida could come close to setting record cool high temperatures today.

Our average high is around 87 degrees at this point in May. Temperatures do warm back up into the low to mid-80s for the start of the week.

But, even with clearing skies temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than average through most of this upcoming week with no 90’s insight just yet.

The rain chances will continue through sunrise on Monday before another cold front ushers in drier air from the north. This next front will help clear our skies out for Monday afternoon.

A ridge of high pressure will then build across the area for mid-week. This will keep skies mostly sunny through Thursday. As the high shifts to the east, tropical moisture from the south of Florida will move back in by week’s end.

This will increase rain chance for Friday and the start of next weekend.

SURF & BOATING FORECAST

Surf conditions will be poor today with wave heights only running at 1 to 3 feet. There will be a north and east-northeast windswell. The rip current risk is moderate and water temperatures are running in the low to mid-70s.

Conditions for mariners will be poor today with a small craft caution for the intracoastal waterways and a small craft advisory just offshore.

Seas will be running at 4 to 6 feet with a moderate chop.