CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio- Linda Boardman is one many florists across the State of Ohio who prepped for one of the industry's biggest holidays, Mother's Day.

Boardman's Cuyahoga Falls shop, Dietz Floral Studio, has been shut down since mid-March. She's missed out on a lot of business, including weddings, proms, graduations, and funerals.

"We're gonna be down a third of our business this year and we're not sure when we come back what kind of hours we have, so if we're already down a third for the year, are people gonna be able to buy flowers, are we gonna have homecoming in the fall," said Boardman.

Boardman's shop is among those that are now back open and set up to offer curbside pick-up and no contact deliveries, but maintaining her flower supply is another issue.

Boardman usually gets roses from Ecuador, daisies, and carnations from Colombia, and other flowers from Holland, Israel, and Australia.

Fortunately, Ohio's flower growers are a huge help.

"We got some really good flower farmers in the area, and we want to support them because I honestly think the supply chain will be sketchy this summer, so the local farmer growers we're really gonna count on them for the fall," said Boardman.

It's unclear if people will turn to buying flowers again, but Boardman says its possible business will start picking up as Summer nears.

"It has definitely been eye-opening, and things are going to be different. There's no way to make up that kind of money; there's no way to make up the lost wedding revenue, we're just really gonna have to get creative, the hardest part is knowing what to do."