STATEWIDE — On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis made an executive order to allow barber shops and beauty salons to open back up — with restrictions.

Visits must be by appointment only



“I am so excited to open up my store,” says Monique Austis, owner of True Beauty salon in Brandon. “This is my life…this is my baby."

Florida mandate says:

All customers will be by appointment only.

Allow at least 15 minutes between the conclusion of an appointment and the beginning of the next appointment for proper disinfecting practices.

No group appointments are permitted.

Masks must be worn by all employees while performing personal services.

Barbershops, cosmetology salons, and cosmetology specialty salons are encouraged to adhere to the following guidance:

Thoroughly clean and disinfect prior to reopening. Make sure to disinfect all surfaces, tools and linens, even if they were cleaned before you originally closed. This type of cleaning should continue between each day of operation.

Consider providing unworn masks to clients for use during their appointment.

Remove all unnecessary, frequently touched items like magazines, newspapers, service menus and any other unnecessary paper products and décor from customer service areas.

“We just want gusts to be safe,” Austin said. “Please be very patient with us, that’s all we can ask for."