WORCESTER - A Worcester flower shop says preparing for Mother’s Day this year is difficult and unlike any other year.



Some Massachusetts businesses, like florists got the okay to open for deliveries days ago.

Herbert Berg Florists in Worcester say like most shops, they can’t handle the volume for Mother’s Day orders and are working with a short staff. They’re having to turn potential customers away and cannot fill orders with specific flower requests.



Owner Sally Jablonski said, “There’s some carnations, roses, babies breath, some different things, but it’s not anything near a regular Mother’s Day on what we could have bought. When we all closed up in March and April, nobody was buying flowers so the suppliers had nowhere to sell them to and were just dumping all the flowers.”



Hebert Berg Florists hopes people continue to order Mother’s Day flowers throughout the month of May because the flower availability is so limited. The florist shop is located at 19 Blackstone River Rd. in Worcester.