SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — With more and more businesses starting to reopen, workers are needed once again.

However, some business owners are having a problem getting their employees to come back.

Business owners primarily in the food and hospitality business say employees are telling them they’d rather not return.

That’s because they are making more on unemployment, than they can at work.

Mitch Ruiz is the owner of Barnes Supply in Orlando.

“We have all the product ready to go, we just have no drivers,” Mitch Ruiz the owner of Barnes Supply said.

His distribution center in downtown Orlando before the coronavirus pandemic delivered to over 200 bars, clubs, and restaurants in Central Florida.

In the last 7 weeks, the man known as the “ Supply Guy,” has more supply than the demand.”

“Just everything started getting canceled, Ruiz explains. “We started getting calls. We are not taking that order, that order, and not taking this.”

This week the phone began to ring once again. Problem was Mitch needed a supply of his old workers who he had to furlough weeks ago. He thought a demand for work would be there. He was wrong.

“One employee told me was getting $600 a week and about plus another $300 a week. I get it,” Ruiz said.

Seminole County Chamber of Commerce President Jason Brodeur says some people have figured out it pays more not to work.

“ It has occurred to them they are eligible for $875 a week,” the former Florida state representative said.

To put that in perspective; if a person earned $875 a week for 52 weeks from unemployment and the cares act that would come out to $45,500 a year.

At Barnes Supply working 40 hours a week at $15 dollars an hour you would make just over 31 grand.

At Florida’s minimum wage, you earn just under $18,000 dollars a year.

Brodeur however, cautions those that hold out about waiting too long.

“With so many people looking for jobs it is entirely possible the job they wanted to go back to will no longer be there,” Brodeur said.

With more than 16 percent of the country now unemployed, the Supply for Mitch is there.

“We’re moving on,” the distribution owner says from his warehouse.