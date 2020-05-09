FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- Cross Creek Mall and other retail sites partially reopened for business on Saturday after being closed for weeks.

RELATED: Simon Reopens Malls in North Carolina

This reopening is the beginning of a three phase plan to reopen North Carolina during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The amount of shoppers who can be inside is restricted to 50 percent capacity, so people had to wait in line to enter stores.

Once there however, several shoppers tell us they found many good deals, and the wait was worth it.

Also opening were 19 of the 75 stores at Carolina Premium Outlets in Smithfield. Workers there were sanitizing benches and doors. Most shoppers wore masks as they went inside.

If the Phase 1 reopening continues without problems, Phase 2, which will allow even more places to reopen, could begin as early as May 22.