ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain chances return for the weekend, but it won’t be a washout.

There could be a few isolated showers today as a weak cold front moves in from the north. This front will throw in some added clouds today and kick up the winds.

The front has little moisture to work with so only a few showers will be possible. The best chance for rain will be to the north of Orlando. Highs today will be in the middle to upper 80s.

Clouds will hang with us overnight making for a mostly cloudy skies by daybreak on Sunday.

If you’re planning on taking Mom out for Mother’s Day, you may need the rain gear. Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible on Sunday. It will not be a washout, but a gloomy day is ahead.

Highs will be cooler with the added clouds and rain around. Temperatures will be stuck in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

There could be a few leftover showers and clouds on Monday morning. Skies will start to clear out for Monday afternoon as a ridge of high pressure starts to work in from the north.

This high will usher in drier air for Tuesday and Wednesday. Skies will be bright and sunny both days. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s for highs, which is a touch cooler than normal for mid-May.

Moisture starts to return from the south by week’s end and rain chances will start to increase on Friday.

Beach and Boating Conditions

Surf conditions will be very poor today with a developing north and northeast windswell. Wave heights will only be running at 1 to 2 feet with a moderate risk of rip currents. Ocean temperatures are in the mid-70s.

Conditions for mariners will be okay today, although a bit breezy with a chance for a few showers.