WORCESTER - The unemployment rate in the United States is at the highest point since the Great Depression.

In three months time, the economy has gone from its lowest unemployment rate in close to 50 years to the highest.

College of the Holy Cross Economics Professor Victor Matheson says the economy hasn't gained any momentum and he doesn't think the economy will jump start once it reopens.

Matheson says another factor is when people will feel safe to return to their normal lives.

"A new baseball stadium opening up here in a year and its not at all clear whether there wil be fans to here to welcome that baseball stadium. Worcester has become a great foodie destination with great restaurants, great breweries, great bars. Again, not clear when those will be packed again. I don't think we have any obvious timeline about when people will feel comfortable going back to those situations," Matheson said.

He adds the unemployment rate could continue to rise once the Paycheck Protection Program runs out of money, impacting small businesses and their employees.