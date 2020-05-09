NORTH CAROLINA – Phase 1 of the state's modified stay-at-home orders are in full effect.

Retail businesses are allowed to open at 50 percent capacity, and shoppers are taking advantage of the lighter restrictions.

Under the new guidelines to reopen, retail businesses are also required to direct customers to stand 6 feet apart, perform frequent cleanings, provide hand sanitizer when available, and screen workers for symptoms.



“It is Mother's Day week so, we're used to having huge crowds throughout this weekend in particular," Holly Johnson, store manager at Ivy & Leo said. "But I think people are so excited to get out of their houses and start shopping again. So, we're super excited to be back and make everyone feel safe.”

The new order states personal care businesses, entertainment venues, and gyms should remain closed.