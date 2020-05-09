CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Several food trucks in Charlotte are adapting their business model for the coronavirus pandemic.

Ricky Ortiz, owner of Tacos-Rick-O food truck, said he has visited 10 apartment complexes in the last week. It’s something he rarely did in the past.

“100 percent of our events got canceled, including festivals and food truck rallies,” Ortiz said. “We were left with nothing.”

It was a tough loss, but he knew people still wanted their food. So, he decided to bring it to them.

“We have been reaching out to apartment complexes and neighborhoods,” Ortiz said.

Tacos-Rick-O is one of several food trucks adapting to this model.

The Charlotte Food Trucks Facebook page is helping share where people can find their favorite eatery.

What-The-Fries food truck had a whole list of locations they visited this past week, such as City View Park, Sam’s Club, and a Charlotte neighborhood.

Ortiz says, in some ways, this model is actually better because they get pre-orders.

“Usually at a festival or a food truck rally we have no idea how many people are going to arrive,” Ortiz said. “This gives us a better idea of how much food to prepare.”

Saturday, Ortiz said he had about 30 pre-orders at the apartment complex he visited in South End. He said he appreciates all those who are supporting small businesses during these uncertain times.

“This is our everything, this is our life,” Ortiz said.

Most food trucks require a certain number of orders to come to the neighborhood. For example, Tacos-Rick-O requires at least 15 pre-orders.