SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Pop-up coronavirus testing continues in Seminole County and health officials, a local pharmacy, and the American Muslim Community clinic teamed up and for people in the Hispanic community to get tested for free.

Saturday morning cars lined up in the parking lot of Inglesia Cristina Hispana Church to get tested.

Seminole County health officials encouraged people, especially in the Hispanic community, to get tested.

“We noticed out of the 411 cases reported here in Seminole County that we have had a good amount in the Hispanic community — actually about 38 percent of the all positive cases are in the Hispanic community,” said Seminole County Health Officer Donna Walsh

The American Muslim Community Clinic helped coordinate the event.​

“We want everyone to be safe and want them to be confident that testing is available,” said American Muslim Community Clinic Executive Director Atif Fareed.

Buena Pharmacy teamed up with the health department to make this testing possible. Dr. Anthony Maldonado, who is Puerto Rican, is volunteering his time.

“Unfortunately the Hispanic community is the highest without health insurance, part of reason they don't have access to medical health care that other demographics tend to have in the community. So it’s very important for the Hispanic community to come out and get tested,” Maldonado said.

About 30 people from the organizations is helping the oral testing.

There will be another pop-up testing site next Saturday, May 16, at Iglesia Presbiteriana El Redentor on Red Bug Lake Road in Oviedo.