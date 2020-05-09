ORLANDO, Fla. — Access to antibody testing is expanding statewide as 200,000 tests are now available around the state, including in Central Florida.

What You Need To Know Antibody testing available at Orange Co. Convention Center



Gov. Ron DeSantis said Florida has acquired 200,000 antibody tests



Over 13,000 people so far have been tested at the OCCC site



The Orange County Convention Center will begin those antibody tests along with sites in Miami, West Palm Beach and Jacksonville.

The site opens at 9 a.m. and will be able to offer 80 antibody tests a day along with the free coronavirus tests.

Right now, antibody testing is only available to first responders and healthcare workers. Those workers will identify themselves when they come into the site.

Those who have the antibodies will be able to donate plasma that will be vital in helping those struggling with coronavirus.

Site leaders say they’ve been waiting to get these tests for some time and believe it will help provide answers for people on the front lines, especially many who worried they may have had coronavirus in the winter or spring before testing was readily available.

“So I think to be able to provide that peace of mind for those that felt that way, that would really give them a sense of security,” said Lauren Luna, OCCC testing site spokesperson. “And it may even speak to those that had it, didn’t really realize it, may have been asymptomatic and they’re going to feel like ‘I beat it’. So hopefully that really encourages those going through it right now and gives us a better idea of what the numbers are.”

The test will be given through a quick blood draw from your car. And it’s fast, with results coming in in just 20 minutes.

Those getting the antibody tests will also need to get the nasal pharyngeal swab when they’re being tested. Those results will come in online in about two to three days.

The site will stay open until 5 p.m. or until they hit that 750-daily limit for the coronavirus test.