APOPKA, Fla. — In less than a month two employees at an Apopka spice company died after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

A leader in the Apopka community said many of the employees she spoke to feared for their safety.

Tom Lindell, a spokesperson for El Chilar said after the company learned one its employees at its Superior Commerce distribution facility tested positive for the virus, they temporarily shut down distribution operations, notified employees, and encouraged them to get tested.

Fabio Campo, the sales manager of laundry business footsteps away from the facility, said El Chilar closed operations at its Superior Commerce facility around April 13, because it’s the same time he temporarily shut his business down.

Almost a month later, two employees died.

Lindell said, “the El Chilar team was deeply saddened when families shared that two employees passed away while the manufacturing facility was closed. We grieve the loss of these valued team members who were colleagues and friends. The company respects the privacy of our employees and their families and will not share health-related information about specific employees."

ister Ann Kendrick, founder of Hope Community Center, an organization that serves the Apopka community, said for weeks she received calls of employees afraid about their health.

“They felt that the company wasn’t fully disclosing how many people were sick, how many people were infected, trying to keep that quiet until it got taken care of,” Sr. Kendrick said.

She said many fear a reprisal if they speak out.

“It’s tragic in 2020 in this country that workers are afraid to ask for the protections and demand the protections they need to make sure this is a safe place,” Sr. Kendrick said.

When Spectrum News 13 asked the company to address claims employees feared for their safety and fear reprisal if they speak out, we did not get an answer to that question.

Lindell instead told us its distribution operations continue in services with numerous protocols in place to protect employee health and employees are still being paid.​